Govt agency will build houses 'in the right places', says new boss

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 12:02 PM

The newly appointed Chair of the Land Development Agency, Sean Moran, has said it will focus on building houses in the right places at the right time.

The agency was established by the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to provide 150,000 new homes over 20 years.

It is set to focus on managing the State’s own lands to develop new homes and regenerate under-used sites.

Strategic land banks will also be assembled from a mix of public and private lands.

“It’s there for the long term,” Mr Moran told Newstalk Breakfast.

READ MORE: 'It'll probably keep climbing' - Housing charity on rising homeless figures

“It’s there to finally provide sustainable funding, sustainable land banks that can be called on as we need them over time, over the decades.

“To actually make sure that we build in the right places and that we build at the right time so that we’re not chasing a housing market that doesn’t accelerate the need for housing.”


KEYWORDS

HousingIreland

