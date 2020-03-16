News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt advises against non essential overseas travel; 15,000 Covid-19 infections predicted by month's end

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 08:16 PM

Irish people have been advised not to travel overseas unless it is urgent as the government prepares for a wave of coronavirus cases to sweep across the country.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that some 15,000 virus infections were expected by the end of the month as the government ramps up supports and equipment supplies for frontline health workers.

As the government published an action plan to fight the virus, he confirmed that there would be an “exponential increase” in virus cases in the weeks ahead and cases would rise by 30% a day.

“That is inevitable, that cannot be stopped,” he said at government buildings after briefing opposition leaders on the latest emergency plans.

The government has now advised Irish people against “non-essential travel” overseas, including to the UK. This is because of the pandemic's growth globally and also to ensure Irish citizens do not become trapped abroad.

Health Minister Simon Harris also advised that the government has stepped to efforts to get supplies of equipment, including full body suits from China, as well as ventilators for those who become seriously ill.

But Mr Varadkar confirmed that it was too early to say if the numbers of people who would need ventilators would exceed demands for such emergency equipment.

Mr Harris said the government was asking for health staff, retired and part time, to come forward and work and went on to say:

“Your nation needs you.”

Emergency legislation has also been agreed to go before the Dail on Thursday. While providing for special welfare arrangements for the thousands losing their jobs, it will also give special powers to the authorities.

These will include prohibiting gatherings, travel restrictions while gardai will also get certain powers to detain people who may be a source of the virus. But ministers stressed these powers could only be used in conjunction with fighting the virus.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that up to 15,000 virus infections are expected to be confirmed by the end of the month. Furthermore, the prediction that up to half the population could become infected was true, added Mr Varadkar:

“That is accurate, that could happen.”

All non essential travel overseas out of Ireland is also being advised against, confirmed Tanaiste Simon Coveney:

He said there would be “enormous disruption to air travel in days ahead” and “we cant be sure they can get back.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

