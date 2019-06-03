Governments press for North talks

The Irish and British governments have urged the political parties in the North to “intensify talks” over the resumption of powersharing, and warned that talks should proceed “without delay”.

In a joint statement last night, both governments referred to its previous communique of April 26 and the “new phase of political talks in Northern Ireland”.

Following an update provided by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley, the two governments said: “We welcome the constructive engagement shown by all parties to date. It is clear to us that the Northern Ireland political parties wish to see the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement restored, but operating on a more credible and sustainable basis. While broad consensus has been reached on some issues, other areas remain to be resolved.

“The Secretary of State and Tánaiste believe that there is a genuine but narrow window of opportunity to reach agreement in the immediate period ahead and that it is essential to continue and intensify talks to this end.

As Prime Minister and Taoiseach, we will continue to monitor this progress closely. We believe it is imperative that the parties now move without delay to engaging substantively on the shape of a final agreement.

The timing of the statement may be significant as the issues of the Irish border and the backstop have again been raised by a number of contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Tory Party amid fears of a possible no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has launched an investigation straddling the border into a recent attempt to kill an officer.

A “sophisticated” bomb was placed under the man’s vehicle and discovered at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday. He was left badly shaken.

The PSNI said that if the device had exploded, it would have caused death or serious injury.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) want to trace a Dublin-registered green Skoda Octavia and are working with gardaí.Assistant chief constable George Clarke said: “We are extraordinarily fortunate that we are not talking about the murder of a police officer, of members of his family or members of the public passing a bomb that has been planted recklessly, cruelly, and viciously under his motor car.

“The attempt to murder a police officer is an attempt to murder a public servant.

“I cannot understand what cause is advanced by attempting to murder a man who day in, day out seeks to serve his community.”

At least 70 people were evacuated from the golf club after staff were alerted on Saturday afternoon.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage or any other information about two vehicles which may have been seen in the area between 10pm on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday.

They include the Skoda and a silver Saab registered in the North.