News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Governments must deliver on financial commitments – Murphy

Governments must deliver on financial commitments – Murphy
By Press Association
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 11:01 PM

Financial commitments made by the Irish and UK governments as part of the deal to restore Stormont must now be delivered, the North's new finance minister has said.

Conor Murphy said the local parties had done their part by going back into a devolved executive and it was time for the governments to honour their pledges on funding.

The bulk of the new funding linked to the “New Decade, New Approach” deal is to be provided by the Treasury. There is expectation it could add up to billions of pounds.

Much of it will be used to address the multiple problems that have beset public services in the region during the three year powersharing impasse.

Top of the list is a high-profile pay dispute involving health care workers and action to reduce spiralling hospital waiting lists.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith had declined to provide detail on the sums involved until the deal to bring back devolution was sealed.

The Irish government will honour commitments to part-fund some north/south projects, such as the A5 dual carriageway and a redevelopment of the Ulster canal system.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith publishing the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement (Niall Carson/PA)
Tánaiste Simon Coveney (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith publishing the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Murphy said it was time for the administrations in London and Dublin to deliver.

“The New Decade, New Approach document presented by the governments contains ambitious commitments for public services and workers,” he said.

“To deliver these commitments, the governments pledged a substantial injection of funding, over and above the block grant.

“The local parties have done their part by restoring the powersharing executive.

“The two governments must now honour their pledge and provide the funding needed to deliver on the New Decade, New Approach document.”

More on this topic

Powersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF ministerPowersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF minister

North's parties pledge to make Assembly work despite ‘imperfect’ dealNorth's parties pledge to make Assembly work despite ‘imperfect’ deal

Arlene Foster re-appointed as First Minister as powersharing returns to NIArlene Foster re-appointed as First Minister as powersharing returns to NI

Northern Ireland’s five main parties come together to form ExecutiveNorthern Ireland’s five main parties come together to form Executive


Conor MurphyJulian SmithTOPIC: Stormont crisis

More in this Section

Dara Calleary named as FF Director of ElectionsDara Calleary named as FF Director of Elections

Powersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF ministerPowersharing deal creates ‘beachhead’ towards united Ireland – SF minister

Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'Cork school principal blasts three siblings' planned deportation as 'immoral'

Migrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centreMigrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centre


Lifestyle

Hosting the Euro-Pro Tour golf event at Tulfarris for the past two years has been a great experience.You've Been Served: John O'Grady, Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort

THERE can be few islands in this country that have had their form as radically changed as Rocky Island, Co Cork.Islands of Ireland: The radical transformation of Cork’s Rocky Island

The names of literary giants and great philosophers spawn adjectives, ‘Shakespearian’, ‘Marxist’, and ‘Platonic’, for instance. Few scientific celebrities are so honoured, although ‘Darwinian’ has entered the lexicon.Richard Collins: 200 years since the death of a botanical master

Time was when people in Ireland didn’t run to doctors and pharmacists with every ache. Instead, they had their own medicine drawn from herbs and plants.Donal Hickey: Hawthorn was a natural medicine for the heart

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »