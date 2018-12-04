Government's attempt to change homelessness narrative a 'worrying development' says Peter McVerry

Anti-homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry pushes us to do our job – he keeps us on our toes, Minister of State for Housing, Damien English, admits.

“I might not like what he says but that's life. He might not like everything I say but all of us are focused on one thing here which is to find people homes,” said Mr English.

Fr Peter McVerry at Raise the Roof campaign rally

Fr McVerry said a “worrying development” is an apparently deliberate attempt by some Government and State officials to change the narrative on homelessness.

The founder of the Peter McVerry Trust criticised those who tried to minimise the homeless problem by declaring that “our housing crisis was completely normal”.

In a message in the charity's annual report, Fr McVerry said the Government refuses to call housing a basic human right, preferring to call it “a basic human requirement”.

But, he said, a “right” is enforceable in law, a “requirement” is not.

“We would urge the Government to amend the Constitution to include a 'right to housing', both to express the importance Ireland places on having a home, and of its determination to provide one for everyone.”

The national housing and homeless charity helped almost 5,000 people last year, an increase of 8% year on year, and a 40% increase since 2011.

At the end of last year, its housing stock increased by 17% to 272 units.

Chief executive of the trust, Pat Doyle, said 13 new social housing units that were formally launched yesterday were secured through their partnership with the Housing Agency.

The agency helped the charity bring back the long-term vacant units as part of their €70m rolling fund to acquire and then sell on the stock to approved housing bodies.

Mr Doyle said the charity will provide 120 housing units by the year-end and a further 60 are planned for the first half of next year.

There were 9,724 people living in emergency accommodation recorded in October and the number of people sleeping rough in Dublin has increased to 156.

Mr English, together with Mr Doyle, officially opened 13 new apartments in Castle Court in Dublin and wished the new residents luck and happiness in their new homes.

"It's great that those very difficult days are behind them. These apartments represent a new home and a new start. The Government is absolutely committed to helping people and families that find themselves without a home," said Mr English.

Minister of State for Housing, Damien English

He pointed out that 300 new emergency beds for people who are rough sleepers will be available in the weeks ahead so there will be beds for everyone who needed one.

“Every week hundreds of people are helped into a home. The problem is every week just as many come forward,” he said.

“The only way we are ever going to get ahead of this and be able to give people a proper home in a safe secure environment is to give people more houses."

A social housing build programme had provided 7,000 houses last year and over 8,000 this year. Next year, over 10,000 houses would be provided.

“Nobody is happy when there are thousands of people living in emergency accommodation. We are not happy and we won't be happy until everybody is in a home.”

Mr English said there is money set aside for the next 10 years to have up to 12,000 new social houses built every year.

He also said some families and single people in emergency accommodation are asked to pay a small charge but it is income based.

"If you are a rough sleeper or someone who does not have much money, it is a very small charge It is income relative. In some cases it would be one or two euro a night,” he said.

The 13 units new social housing units include seven two-bed apartments and six one-bed apartments and are for small families and single people coming out of homelessness.

The apartments are allocated by Dublin City Council.

Some of the apartments are for Housing First participants - people who have been homeless for many years or who are particularly vulnerable and they will have access to support and treatment services, for as long as they need it.

From hotel room to a home of her own

Joanne Tobin in her new home at the launch of Peter McVerry Trust's 2017 Annual Report Castle Court apartments, Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Mother of two, Joanne Tobin, cried with happiness when she received the keys of her new apartment from the chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle.

“It's just magic,” said Joanne, who will make one of the 13 new social units in Dublin city centre her home today.

Joanne, 24, from Dublin, who has a seven-month-old boy and a four-year-old girl, has been living in a hotel for the past two years.

“It goes without saying that when you have a baby you can have baby blues. It was really tough bringing a newborn baby back there.”