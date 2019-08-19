News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TD

Government 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TD
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 09:40 AM

Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson, Lisa Chambers has accused the Irish government of not doing enough in its preparations for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The Mayo TD told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that leaked details in the UK of food, fuel and medicine shortages were a cause for concern.

"There is an element of let's wait and see in the Government's plans. They're burying their head in the sand with their fingers crossed behind their back.

"I believe we're woefully unprepared and citizens are not getting the information they need."

Published by the Sunday Times, the leaked “Operation Yellowhammer” documents warn that Britain will be hit with a three-month “meltdown” at its ports, a hard Irish border and shortages of food and medicine if the UK leaves without an agreement.

A senior Whitehall source told the paper: “This is not Project Fear, this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios – not the worst case.”

According to the documents, petrol import tariffs would “inadvertently” lead to the closure of two oil refineries, while protests across the UK could “require significant amounts of police resources” in a no-deal scenario.

READ MORE

Johnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossier

However, Michael Gove - the UK Cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning - insisted Yellowhammer represented a “worst-case scenario” and said “significant” steps have been taken in the last three weeks to accelerate Brexit planning.

Government 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TD

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Public Procurement, Open Government and eGovernment Patrick O’Donovan has warned that a no-deal Brexit is not going to be good for either the UK or Ireland.

Even if contingency plans are in place there was never going to be a seamless transition, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We are looking at scenarios that protect Northern Ireland’s economy and the Good Friday Agreement. This is about protecting the peace process.”

The Irish government is working with the European Commission on ways to cope with a no-deal Brexit and the prospect of physical infrastructures, he added.

Some people who might attempt to take advantage of such a situation “haven’t gone away” and there was a danger they could attempt “some warped campaign.”

The UK government is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement and as such have a responsibility to protect it, he added.

When asked about freedom of movement for EU citizens in the UK after 31 October, Mr O’Donovan pointed out that the Common Travel Area agreement between Ireland and the UK predates membership of the EU and therefore was still in place.

However, a seamless transition is “absolutely critical” he said.

There cannot be physical infrastructures along the border, “the day that they appear is the end of the peace process.

The people on the border are the ones with the most to lose. “We have to make sure that Northern Ireland is protected. Peace trumps everything.”

- additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Trump likens buying Greenland to ‘large real estate deal’

More on this topic

Johnson under pressure to recall Parliament following no-deal Brexit warningsJohnson under pressure to recall Parliament following no-deal Brexit warnings

Ibec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slowIbec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slow

Gov should be planning for no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in placeGov should be planning for no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in place

Johnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossierJohnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossier

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Dublin assault: Man released without chargeDublin assault: Man released without charge

Firefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial EstateFirefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial Estate

Humphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hoursHumphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hours

Students skipping lectures to go to workStudents skipping lectures to go to work


Lifestyle

Frits Potgieter is General Manager with Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.You've Been Served: Frits Potgieter, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »