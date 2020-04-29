Government will make 'the right moves at the right time' in coronavirus response, Minister says

The Business Minister has said that any government supports will have to be "the right moves at the right time", in response to calls for a bailout from the restaurant industry.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland had called for some specific supports to help the industry, which has been crippled since the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Between now and if it is to be midsummer, government has to swing into action with a support mechanism for hospitality and the restaurant industry to help business owners to pay their rent.

We need emergency legislation passed to protect commercial tenants, where landlords are trying to force them to pay their rent over the weeks and months ahead.

Speaking at Government Buildings today Heather Humphreys did not say that a full bailout would be forthcoming, adding that "resources are finite".

"Hospitality has been the most affected industry and there have been asks from different sectors, but it's about the right supports at the right time. Of course, we want to see them back up and running as soon as possible and employing people.

But we also have to be conscious that resources are finite, they're not unlimited and it's about targeting the right supports at the right time and that feeds into our discussions and we hope to be in a position to announce those supports in the coming week.

Ms Humphreys said that reopening restaurants and cafes at a reduced capacity would be a decision made based on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team. She said that "protecting health and welfare" was the priority for government.