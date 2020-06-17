Government warns of coronavirus text scam

The Government has warned the public of a social welfare scam seeking bank account details.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said it has become aware of a text scam being sent to some people.

It says the scam tells people they are entitled to a Covid-19 payment and tells them click on a link and provide bank details.

They warned people not to click the link and said the Department will never request bank account details from customers by phone or on social media.

In a statement, the Department said “that some members of the public have received text messages on their mobile phones from an unknown number telling them that they are entitled to the Covid-19 payment and to click on a link provided which is socialwelfareireland.

“When the person clicks on the link, they are then asked to provide their Bank Account details.

“The Department wishes to advise customers and the public that this text message is a scam and the link has nothing to do with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“Please do not click on the link or reply to the text.

“The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wishes to make it absolutely clear that we NEVER request Bank account or other Financial institution account details from our customers by phone or on social media.

“Neither do we clarify or check this information over the phone.

“Bank account information is only accepted as part of a written application to the Department.”

The Department said that anyone who think they have provided personal information in response to the scam text messages should contact their bank immediately.