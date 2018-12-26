Government wants new garda fraud unit to end 'era of people chancing their arm'

A new gardaí unit targeting car crash fraud could be set up in the New Year in a bid to end “the era of people chancing their arm” by ramping up claims for injuries that do not exist.

Junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy revealed the development on the long-sought plan, which was first flagged by the Government more than a year ago, after meeting with new garda commissioner Drew Harris in recent days.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy said that in the wake of a Personal Injuries Commission investigation earlier this year, and separate calls from the industry and the legal sector, he met Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last week to insist on the need for action now.

During the meeting, Mr D’Arcy — who has specific Government responsibility for addressing the issue — told the Garda commissioner the average Irish pay-out for limited car injuries including whiplash and injuries which do not involve broken bones is five times higher than in Britain.

And, stressing the concerns over the fraud claims, he urged the establishment of a new fraud unit within the National Economic Crime Bureau — a step he said the Garda Commissioner is open to pursuing.

“There is fraud in every sector and industry, but it is quite clear there is fraud taking place in car insurance claims in Ireland,” Mr D’Arcy said. “It’s about the level of awards, the actual pay-outs, because there is a need to reduce them.

“The Personal Injuries Board, the Law Society, the Bar Council and the industry itself have all highlighted these concerns this year, as has an Oireachtas committee.

“So we’re seeking the establishment of a dedicated fraud section within the National Economic Crime Bureau to deal with this. I’ve met with the Garda commissioner, we’re waiting to see what comes back, but he’s open to this.

“I’ve also spoken with my Government colleagues [Finance Minister] Paschal Donohoe, [Justice Minister] Charlie Flanagan and [Business Minister] Heather Humphreys.

“It’s a matter for the Garda commissioner, not for me or the Government to tell him what to do, but we had a good conversation about this and my clear understanding is he is going to do something about this.

“The fact is: this has been called for again and again. The era of people chancing their arm, thinking an arm in a plaster cast is a sure thing to a payout, is over.”

The junior finance minister separately confirmed he is likely to set up an “interim judicial review of the book of quantum” — the official term for claim payout levels — in the first half of next year.

Emphasising the need to clampdown on what he described as runaway insurance costs due to the impact suspect claims are having on the sector and other people’s insurance prices, Mr D’Arcy said there is an urgent need to address the issue.

Michael D’Arcy: Talks with Garda Commissioner.

The push-back against suspect and ramped-up insurance and car crash claims was first called for in autumn 2017 by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, due to surging claim rates.

It was added to by a Personal Injuries Commission investigation in early 2018 and by deeply controversial suggestions by Insurance Ireland that the industry could pay for the fraud unit itself.

Similarly, in January, ex-president of the High Court and current Personal Injuries Commission chair Nicholas Kearns said a “massive onslaught” on suspect claims is needed.

However, despite the support for the move, any decision to focus on the level of claims instead of the surging cost of car insurance premiums is likely to lead to a furious reaction from groups and politicians insistent the sector is using the fraud concerns as an excuse to ramp up its own prices.