Government urged to tackle violence against women

The Government has been called on to take action to ensure that the State meets its obligations under the Istanbul Convention on tackling violence against women.

The key international instrument, which obliges Ireland to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence, comes into force today.

The implementation of the instrument follows years of campaigning by women’s rights groups. Ireland signed up to the convention in 2015, but it has taken over three years for it to be ratified.

The prevalence of violence against womenwas recognised in a recent statement by the Department of Justice and Equality, which spoke of “disturbingly high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence” in Ireland.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has marked the occasion by setting out its recommendations for priority actions from the State.

As Ireland’s national human rights and equality body, the IHREC said will actively participate in monitoring the implementation of the convention in Ireland, and will be independently reporting to the Council of Europe’s expert body (Grevio) on the State’s progress in combatting and preventing violence against women and domestic violence.

In a policy statement issued today to all Oireachtas members to mark the convention coming into force, the commission set out priority areas for policy and legislative action to meet State obligations under the convention:

These include: Improved and more robust data collection and reporting mechanisms on violence against women are needed if the State is to understand the nature and scale of the issue;

Focus is required on combatting violence against specific groups of women, such as women with disabilities, women from Traveller and Roma communities, LGBTI+ women, and women in institutional settings;

The State is required to develop gender-sensitive asylum and reception procedures and support services for asylum seekers — overall, the protection of women from violence should be central to all immigration reform;

Access to specialist support services must be improved as recent reports indicate that Ireland has less than a third of the number of domestic violence refuges it is required to have under EU standards. Nine counties have no such refuges;

Access to justice for victims must be prioritised through training for gardaí and prosecutors, with changes required in the courts to ensure victims and children’s rights are protected during proceedings;

Promotion of gender equality. The IHREC pointed out that, while the recent State awareness campaign on sexual violence and harassment is welcome, specific groups should be targeted for information, including women and girls with disabilities.

The IHREC also expressed concern about the limited access to comprehensive relationship and sexuality education for children in Ireland, including education that raises awareness of and fosters responsible sexual behaviour.

It said the recent recommendation of the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children is for the Government to guarantee sexual education that is compulsory, comprehensive, evidence-based, and inclusive.