Government urged to tackle cyber threats to Irish elections

The Government is being urged to tackle cyber threats to Irish elections.

Fine Gael deputy Alan Farrell says voters must also be protected from online disinformation during election campaigns.

It follows recent remarks by the Taoiseach that European Leaders have discussed the threat to European Elections - and as hackers post information from hundreds of Germany politicians on Twitter.

Deputy Farrell says the Government needs to act ahead of the local and European elections in May.

"I'm hopeful over the coming months we will see the Electoral Commission Bill being put forward in the Houses of the Oireachtas and debated so that we can get this right," said Mr Farrell.

"The most pressing matter is the potential for foreign involvement [in elections] which has occurred in other jurisdictions, occurring here in Ireland,

"And we don't want that. So we're going to have to do something about it."