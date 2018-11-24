Home»ireland

Government urged to produce records on Magdalene Laundries

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 07:41 AM

There is a call on the Government to immediately produce its own state records relating to the Magdalene Laundries.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is making the call as it presents its follow-up report for the UN Committee Against Torture in Dublin today.

It comes after the State's interim report claimed there was an absence of any credible evidence of torture or criminal abuse in the Laundries.

ICCL spokesperson Maeve O'Rourke says the Department of Justice is not releasing records.

"The Department of Justice wrote to the UN Committee Against Torture in August," she said.

"It says it has no plans to release any of the State records relating to the Magdalene Laundries that it now holds in the McAleese archive in the Department of the Taoiseach.

"It said that it gave all of the nuns' records back to them when McAleese was finished with his investigation and there are no plans and they have no powers to compel the production of evidence in the future."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Magdalene Laundry

Related Articles

Comment: Compensation for Magdalene survivors remains unresolved five years on

Women excluded from Magdalene laundries redress must provide ‘records’ of work

Survivors of ‘adjoining’ laundries to receive pay-outs

State may be party to offence of preventing lawful burials

More in this Section

Harris in pledge on domestic violence

'Rogue' Daniel O'Donnell attempting to scam fans out of cash

€24m funding announced for 18 projects as part of Rural Regeneration scheme

Over 500 motorists caught speeding on M7 since upgrading works began


Lifestyle

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

WishList: Cute Christmas decor

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »