Government to launch initiative to tackle marine litter

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 09:01 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The government is set to announce a major new initiative to tackle marine litter today.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed will reveal the plans this morning.

It comes as research found that plastic is the most common form of marine debris, with up to 80% of marine waste comprising of plastics.

The Clean Oceans Initiative is Ireland's first coordinated campaign on land and at sea to collect, reduce and reuse marine litter.

Minister Creed will launch the plans in the Union Hall in west Cork.


