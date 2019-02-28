NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Government to increase overseas aid by €115m for next 10 years

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 11:02 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Government is to increase its overseas aid spending by around €115m every year for the next decade.

The target for Ireland, set by the United Nations, is included in a new policy for international development called “A Better World”.

Currently, the State spends over €800m a year on its overseas aid programmes, across 130 countries.

READ MORE: Varadkar: 'Scandalous' that the Government and agents 'got it so wrong' on cost of children's hospital

The additional funding is to be used for initiatives on gender equality, climate action and combatting poverty.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said serious budget choices will have to be made.

He said: "We intend to reach the international target for overseas development assistance of 0.7% of GNI by 2030.

"We didn't make this commitment as a Government lightly and those of you who understand where we are today and where we are promising where we are going to be will realise that this will involve difficult choices for future Governments in terms of how the prioritise spend."


More in this Section

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence

Restaurants will be forced to print calories on their menus - report


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Facing our fears is the best way to conquer anxieties

When a disease is for life

Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin was a man far ahead of his time

John Grant is  playing music mined from his problematic past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »