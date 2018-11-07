Government to increase carbon taxes between now and 2030

The government is to increase carbon taxes between now and 2030.

In his first speech since taking up the brief, the Minister for Climate Change Richard Bruton said Ireland is far off course to achieve the C02 targets we have committed to.

Minister Bruton said we have to discourage new private or public investments being made now which lock us into high carbon patterns of living.

In order to do this, he said carbon taxes will have a strong role to play.

He wants to set a trajectory for increasing the taxes between now and 2030 so that people have certainty.

Minister Bruton said other pricing opportunities also need to be explored.

He said the smart use of pricing can encourage easy changes in behaviour quickly, like ride sharing, night time appliance use and more resource-conscious choices.

Digital Desk