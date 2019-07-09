Government to green light draft laws after divorce referendum

Cabinet Ministers will this morning be asked to give the go-ahead to draft laws to reduce the waiting time for a divorce.

It comes after the passing of a referendum on the issue earlier this year.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will propose people wanting a divorce will have to live apart for two of the previous three years, instead of the current four out of five.

It will also allow the courts to recognise 'living apart' as two people living separate lives in the same home.

The bill also contains provisions to allow the legal system here to recognise divorces granted in the UK if there's a no-deal Brexit in October.