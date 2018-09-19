Government to examine radical plan to get gardaí back on the beat

By Cormac O’Keeffe, Caroline O’Doherty, and Joe Leogue
A radical plan to put gardaí back on the beat in communities in new “mini police services” has been presented to the Government with the challenge to implement it within four years.
The Policing Commission recommends a new ‘district policing model’ in which “preventing harm” is a new focus and where all local garda staff are considered community police, with an overarching function to “keep communities safe”.
The report, chaired by Kathleen O’Toole, has received initial statements of welcome from various groups, but some questions have been raised about a lack of costing and detail.
The 100-page Future of Policing in Ireland report recommends:
The report called for an “urgent overhaul” of complaints at the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (to be renamed the Independent Office of the Police Ombudsman) where investigations are seen as having a “punitive approach”. It said inquiries should investigate “incidents rather than individuals”.
The report recommends a one-off severance package to allow management to “support restructuring and reform” as well as an “urgent, thorough overhaul” of crime investigation.
The commissioner will remain directly accountable to the minister for justice.
Ms O’Toole said the top four priorities were: setting up the implementation group; setting up Stac; allowing the commissioner to appoint his own leadership team; and establishing the Garda Síochána board.
The commission said that all staff in the ‘new district police’ model would be ‘community police’ and be “rapidly equipped” with digital devices.
It said: “All should see themselves as part of a single district policing team working to keep their communities safe.”
The report, with 50 recommendations, said a reduced number of divisions, within which these districts operate, should be self-sufficient with their own budgets, finance, and HR teams.
Commissioner Drew Harris said he would examine the report. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said his officials would “move quickly” on establishing an implementation group.
The Garda Representative Association “warmly welcomed” the report but said it would “gather dust” if the changes weren’t funded. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said, if implemented, the report would “support a radical reform process”.