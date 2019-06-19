News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government to examine age restrictions around certain online content following Ana Kriegel trial

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 03:48 PM

The Taoiseach has said the government will be examining how easy it is for children to access pornography in the wake of the Ana Kriegal murder trial.

Pornography was found on the mobile phones of Boy A who was yesterday convicted of murder and aggravated sexual assault.

The 14-year-old will be sentenced on July 15 along with Boy B, 14, who was also found guilty of murder.

The UK government recently brought in laws which require people to prove they are over 18 to view porn online.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government will learn from what happens with the British laws while examining what to do here.

Commenting today, he said it is worth examining those laws in more detail.

"It is a matter of concern to all of us that pornography is now so accessible to young people and indeed, that so many young people learn about sex through pornography, which is not an accurate representation of what is healthy," he said.

"The UK law is relatively new, we don't know if it has been effective.

"I think...that at the end of the year or perhaps after a year or so after its implementation that Minister Flanagan makes contact with his counterpart to seek advice and report from them as to whether this has been effective and whether there had been unintended consequences.

"It's a good thing we look at other jurisdictions," he said.

READ MORE

Gardaí issue warning after reports that pictures of Boy A and Boy B have been shared online

More on this topic

Gardaí issue warning after reports that pictures of Boy A and Boy B have been shared online

Ana Kriegel Verdict: Boy A's defence team wanted jury to consider manslaughter

Ana Kriegel verdict: ‘She will stay in our hearts, forever loved’

How do you talk to children about murder?

Ana KriegelPornographyTOPIC: Anastasia Kriegel

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

Tried and Tested: Waterproof mascara, facial SPFs and serums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »