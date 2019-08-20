News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government tight lipped tonight on Oireachtas committee's calls for broadband plan review

Government tight lipped tonight on Oireachtas committee's calls for broadband plan review
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 07:51 PM

The Government is refusing to say if it will accept calls to reform its multi-billion euro broadband plan which could force the project to stay in public ownership and subject it to another in-depth review.

The Department of Communications today declined to say if it is in favour of the recommendations after they were made by the cross-party Oireachtas communications committee.

After 16 weeks of meetings, the committee today said that while it is in favour of rolling out high-speed broadband as soon as possible to all parts of the country, it cannot back the existing plan.

Despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the entire cabinet launching the broadband plan in May, fears over surging costs and ongoing questions surrounding Granahan McCourt have led to calls for the current project to be re-assessed.

Fine Gael has since insisted that any review of the existing €3bn plan could see the project postponed for between three and five years due to the need to start the entire tendering process again.

However, in a series of non-binding recommendations which were backed by all parties except Fine Gael and will now pile pressure on the Government to either accept or reject the calls, the Oireachtas communications committee said:

  • A three-month external independent review by an expert "with international experience" should take place into the Government's existing broadband plan, its €3bn cost and its tendering process
  • * This review should be given the right to recommend a universal service obligation, which would ensure any broadband system remains in public ownership
  • * The review should be allowed to recommend directly awarding a new contract to ESB or Eir to allow either firm to provide broadband at a fraction of the existing €3bn predicted cost, after Eir claimed earlier this year it could provide the service for €1bn

READ MORE

Gardaí release image of mask used in attack on man, 70s, who is fighting for his life

The opposition today demanded the Government accepts the proposals, with committee members Greens leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley and Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley all insisting the recommendations should be accepted.

However, in a statement responding to the report, the Department of Communications declined to say if it will accept or reject the proposals - raising the possibility the Government may ignore the conclusions which have been drawn.

"The Government in May 2019 approved the appointment of National Broadband Ireland as preferred bidder. Work continues on finalising the contract. The Department will consider the report of the joint Oireachtas committee once it has been published," a spokesperson said.

Under parliamentary rules, a Government can reject or choose to not act on an Oireachtas committee's report findings if it believes they are contradictory to existing policy.

In addition, a Government can also controversially side-step private members motions tabled in the Dáil by the opposition even if they are passed, on the basis accepting the demands will cost too much money.

However, any decision to do so in relation to the broadband report findings is likely to lead to a fresh stand-off over the project which could become a key election issue in the coming months.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson vows to enter EU talks ‘with a lot of oomph’ despite backstop differences

More on this topic

National broadband network should remain in public ownership, Oireachtas Committee recommendsNational broadband network should remain in public ownership, Oireachtas Committee recommends

Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers

Report on whether to support Government's broadband plans will not be published until August 20Report on whether to support Government's broadband plans will not be published until August 20

TDs question rural broadband timelineTDs question rural broadband timeline

BroadbandTOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Irish don’t understand HPV, says researchIrish don’t understand HPV, says research

Impasse persists at beef sector talksImpasse persists at beef sector talks

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked likeUCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

Thousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in ThurlesThousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in Thurles


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »