Government spends €387k on luxury cars for diplomats

The Department of Foreign Affairs spent more than €387,000 buying luxury cars for diplomats posted overseas.

The spending included purchases of three BMWs, a Lexus, a Volvo, and two Toyota SUVs according to records released under FOI.

The most expensive vehicle was for the Embassy in Paris, where a BMW 530i costing €43,290 was purchased, according to the records.

That included a down payment of €5,000 in July of last year and a further €38,290 that was paid off in October for the vehicle.

Next most expensive was a Toyota Fortuner that was purchased for the Consulate General in the Indian city of Mumbai.

The purchase price for the SUV was €41,867 but the Department was able to claim back just over €13,000 in taxes.

They said the final cost to the department for the car was €28,757.

In the Slovakian capital Bratislava, the department bought a Skoda Superb for €41,480 but a tax refund was once again available.

“A VAT refund of €6,913 was made in December 2019 giving a net cost of €34,567,” the department said.

The Permanent Mission to the UN in New York also got a new car last year in the form of a Lexus ES 300H, according to the records.

This cost, €37,056, included a trade-in of the previous vehicle that the department owned.

The Embassy in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon got a new BMW 530i, which cost over €35,000. That included a down-payment in June of €3,525 and another €32,041 in October.

A Volvo S90 T4 was purchased for The Hague in the Netherlands last September.

That car cost €40,750 but the department was given a trade-in value of €11,250 for its old diplomatic vehicle, records show.

At the new Irish Embassy of Chile in Santiago, a Kia Cadenza EX was purchased for a sum of €28,371.83.

In Warsaw, the department bought a new Skoda Superb.

This included a final payment of €28,368, a down-payment of around €3,600, and a trade-in value of around €8,325 for an old car.

A BMW 530i was purchased for the Embassy in the Indian capital New Delhi, with the final bill for that luxury vehicle coming to around €33,500.

In Abu Dhabi – the capital of the UAE – the department bought another Toyota Fortuner for the Embassy there. It cost €26,441 in total.

The Department said that it was official policy that cars were only purchased or replaced when necessary.

It said diplomatic staff are required to undertake a great deal of travel during work.

“This ranges from city journeys during the working day and in the evening to long journeys of up to several hundred miles by road,” it said.

“As well as demanding schedules, in many cases there are also issues related to limited availability of public transport and security considerations.”