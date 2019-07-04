Government sets up group to monitor health spending

The Government has set up a new group to oversee health service costs amid fears the system is continuing to fail to stay within its budgets.

The Department of Public Expenditure confirmed the existence of the new group this morning, saying it is needed to keep check of the health service's current expenditure levels.

In a letter to the Dáil's public accounts committee just days after it emerged the HSE was already more than €100m over its budget by April, the Department said it established the group in January to keep check of early health service financial "warnings".

It said the Department of Public Expenditure's own officials are chairing the group with the assistance of the Department of Health and the HSE, and that it has already met five times this year to help reduce costs in the system.

"In January 2019 new arrangements were put in place to provide greater oversight of health expenditure. These include the creation of a new oversight group to:

* monitor spending and act as an early warning mechanism;

* monthly financial management reports to be shared with the Department of Public Expenditure;

* and a quarterly financial health memo to Government to update Government on the overall health financial position.

"The objective of these new arrangements is to facilitate a timely flow of information and to allow the Government to consider the policy implications of health financial management.

"The overarching purpose of the group is to monitor health current expenditure and staffing within budget allocations and to act as an early warning mechanism for any deviations," the Department statement read.

The eight-person group is chaired by the Department of Public Expenditure's assistant secretary general Ronnie Downes.

It includes: Department of Public Expenditure assistant secretary general Colin Menton

Department of Health deputy secretary general Colm O'Reardon

Department of Health assistant secretary general Colm Desmond

HSE chief financial officer Stephen Mulvany

HSE national director of operations Liam Woods

HSE national director of human resources Rosarii Mannion

other Department of Public Expenditure officials

The HSE has faced significant criticism in recent weeks over leaked internal correspondence showing the system is considering a series of cuts of crucial areas including home help in a bid to stay within budget.