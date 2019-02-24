Government rules out alternatives to deer culling in Phoenix Park

The Government has defended the practice of culling deer in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Minister Paschal Donohoe ruled out contraceptives as an alternative to managing wild deer populations.

Mr Donohoe’s comments come after animal rights groups criticised deer being shot dead in the capital’s park in January following orders by the Office of Public Works.

A total of 34 deer were shot at the start of the year. A deer cull is carried out in Phoenix Park in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

It is understood the carcasses were then sold onto meat suppliers.

Campaigners called for a more humane way of managing the wild deer.

In a written response to a question in the Dail by Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly asking whether alternatives to deer culling in the park had been considered, Mr Donohoe said alternatives had been examined but they were not deemed feasible.

“Deer culling is of course an activity that OPW would prefer not to have to carry out,” Mr Donohoe said.

“However, the cull, as undertaken, is considered to be the most appropriate and humane way to sustainably manage the population of deer in the park.”

Mr Donohoe said contraceptives were not a viable alternative because no contraceptives are licensed for use on wild deer in Ireland.

“Although not licensed yet, there are different contraception strategies available for deer, but in most cases, they refer to heavily managed herds (not wild herds),” he said.

The minister said the most common strategy would be steroids, which are given to each female on a yearly basis, but he said administration of these steroids in the correct quantities would be “entirely impractical” in a large, wild herd as it would disrupt their normal herd behaviour.

Such steroids would be administered via dart and Mr Donohoe said the darting of deer for capture to administer contraceptives would be an “extremely dangerous procedure” to undertake in a public park.

“Darts are often lost during such operations resulting in a dangerous hazard to the public and other wildlife,” he said.

“The quantities of tranquilliser required to sedate a deer could be fatal for humans which is obviously of particular concern in a park frequented by large volumes of visitors.”

Mr Donohoe also said live capture, which was carried out in 1991 with over 100 persons involved from Ireland and the UK, was not an option as current health and safety requirements and the size of the current herd meant it was not practical or safe to undertake this exercise today.

“Live capture takes hours to be completed.

“Stress levels can reach abnormal levels in the animals leading to immune-depression and abortion in females,” he said.

“Live capture requires the gathering of many deer in limited spaces (e.g. temporary corrals) and this can lead to severe or sometimes lethal injuries especially among fawns and younger deer injured by bucks.”

He also ruled out transporting the deer to other locations as it would be very stressful for wild animals.

The OPW has previously said that culling prevents a rise in the fallow deer population which can lead to an increase in road traffic accidents in the popular park.

Phoenix Park was originally formed as a royal hunting park in the 1660s and opened to the public in 1747.

The park is home to Dublin Zoo and the residence of the president of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

- Press Association