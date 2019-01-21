Government rejects UK bilateral treaty proposal as a 'non-runner'

The Government has sharply rejected British proposals for a bilateral treaty in order to avoid a Border backstop.

The Government said it had received no formal approach to discuss such an idea, but it is expected to be included in proposals announced today.

The Sunday Times reported that Downing Street’s plan sees both governments agree a new treaty which would negate the withdrawal agreement with the EU. It is believed the proposed deal would guarantee an invisible border and common travel.

Yesterday, Leo Varadkar’s spokesperson said the Taoiseach’s consistent view was that the backstop was “not negotiable” and was there to avoid a hard border, protect the peace process, and guarantee human rights. “It is not something we would entertain,” said the spokesperson. “It would not work, as so many of the issues pertaining to Ireland are related to EU law, and are negotiated and agreed through the European Union. Ireland is much stronger negotiating through the EU task-force.”

The spokesperson said the dissident republican car bomb detonated in Derry on Saturday “should surely serve as a sober reminder of the past to [which] we do not want to return”.

A spokesman for Tánaiste Simon Coveney regarded the treaty suggestion as a “non-runner”. Mr Coveney has argued that the backstop need never be activated if a comprehensive agreement is negotiated, governing future relationships and trade.

Mr Coveney also denied he and Mr Varadkar were at odds over the backstop, as alleged by former British Brexit secretary Dominic Rabb. Mr Raab yesterday said Mr Coveney did not rule out an exit mechanism from the backstop when they met.

On the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Raab said an exit mechanism was ruled out by Mr Varadkar, who he described as “less moderate” than Mr Coveney.

He added: “They have taken this deeply political view on the backstop, which has got nothing to do with the realities of solving a return to the hard border, and now we need to make sure that there is a ladder for them to climb down.”

This drew a response from Mr Coveney, who on Twitter said: “For the record, Taoiseach & I have always been on the same page on Brexit & we remain united & focused on protecting Ireland. That includes continued support for the EU/UK agreed on WA in full, including the Backstop as negotiated.”

Government Chief Whip Seán Kyne did not dismiss reports of a bilateral treaty.

Mr Kyne told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics any proposal from Theresa May would need to have the backing of MPs and that the Irish Government would wait to see the full details of what she is proposing before giving a formal reply. He said Ms May would have to relax some of her red lines before the EU and Ireland could explore any options.

The Government has held fast to the backstop concept as the bare minimum in the post-Brexit scenario, but the chance of a no-deal Brexit increased after Ms May’s Commons defeat last week.