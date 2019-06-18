News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government preparing two budgets amid Brexit uncertainty

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 05:08 PM

Two budgets are being prepared in case of a worst case scenario Brexit.

The government will make a decision on which one to go with more than three weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Budget 2020 will be announced on October 8, well ahead of the October 31 target departure date for the UK.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insists they will only do one budget, despite the uncertainty.

"Later on in the year, we have the potential for a significant deflationary effect tot occur were Brexit to happen," he said.

"So for that reason, there will be two different scenarios outlined in the summer economic statement and then the government later in the year will have to make a decision, and I will make a recommendation to that effect, regarding what is the best scenario against which we will form a budget."

Meanwhile, Minister Donohoe got the go-ahead this morning to begin the process of drafting heads of a Central Bank (Amendment) Bill 2019 to address the serious cultural failings in the banks.

The proposed legislation will seek to address proposals put forward by the Central Bank intended to drive greater accountability in the financial sector, raising the standards of expected behaviour for individuals and firms, in order to achieve better outcomes for consumers and improve the sustainability of the financial system.

Minister Donohoe said: ‘This is an opportunity to bring about real change in the financial services industry – changes that are not reactionary, but proactive and carefully considered’.

“The message is clear; leading change in cultural attitudes starts from the top down but we need to start talking to each other and learning from each other at all levels to achieve the goal of cultural change that we are striving for."

READ MORE

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

More on this topic

Man spared jail for throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

Man who threw milkshake at Farage admits assault and criminal damage

Tory members would accept break-up of UK rather than stay in EU – poll

Liam Gallagher: Send me the keys to 10 Downing Street

Budget 2020BrexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

Anna Kriegel verdict: The evidence the jury did not hear

Anna Kriegel verdict: Psychologist said Boy B was 'a pleasant, nice lad' suffering from PTSD

Cork camogie all-star Ashling Thompson pleads guilty to assault


Lifestyle

Double act: Why talking to your baby is essential

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »