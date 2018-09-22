Government plays down Theresa May’s hard Brexit talk

By Juno McEnroe and Elaine Loughlin

The Government has played down defiant warnings of a hard Brexit from British prime minister Theresa May and awaits her alternative backstop proposals to guarantee there will be no hard border in Ireland.

Another standoff between Mrs May and Brussels looks set to again stall talks, after she yesterday fired back at the EU’s humiliating rejection of her Brexit plan.

She has challenged the EU to come up with its own alternative proposals, saying negotiations were deadlocked.

Amid warnings from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that talks are entering a “rocky patch”, it has emerged that an emergency fund for a no deal Brexit is now part of the budget negotiations.

Tensions have ramped up in the Brexit talks after a declaration by EU figures in Austria this week that Ms May’s Chequers plan was unworkable.

She was back on the offensive yesterday, issuing a demand for respect from EU leaders and declaring that negotiations were now “at an impasse”.

“It’s not acceptable to simply reject the other side’s proposals without a detailed explanation and counter-proposals,” said Ms May.

“So we now need to hear from the EU what the real issues are, what their alternative is, so that we can discuss them. Until we do, we cannot make progress.”

Ms May reiterated that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

The DUP, which props up Ms May’s minority Tory government, criticised the “disgraceful, bullying tactics” from the EU.

Despite the exchanges, the Irish Government said it remained focused on securing a Brexit withdrawal deal “before the end of the year, ideally in October, November”.

Mr Varadkar said: “What I owe to the Irish people is to do everything I can do to ensure that we don’t have a hard Brexit, a cliff-edge Brexit, next March, and I think that’s achievable.

“The negotiations have certainly entered a rocky patch, but that is only going to cause us to redouble our efforts.”

Government sources were positive about Ms May’s speech, noting that she recommitted to coming forward with alternative proposals to guarantee no border.

Warnings of a no deal or hard Brexit were “nonsense”, said employers body Ibec.

European Council president Donald Tusk tried to cool tempers last night, saying the EU would treat Ms May’s Chequers plan as a “step in the right direction”.

Amid the chaotic negotiations, it has also emerged that Fianna Fáil is pushing for an emergency fund to save Brexit-hit agri-food groups and SMEs in the event of a no deal.

The party wants the emergency fund readied for Budget 2019 next month.