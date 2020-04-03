News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Government plans for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams to go ahead

Government plans for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams to go ahead
Plans for the exams will depend on how long the Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 09:40 AM

Plans are being developed to allow for the Leaving and Junior cert exams to go ahead this year.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government wants sixth year students to be able to start college later this year.

However, it will depend on how long current restrictions because of the coronavirus remain in place.

The former headmaster of St. Andrew College in Dublin, Arthur Godsil, says he thinks there's a couple of possibilities.

He said: "They may modify the exams to include greater choice or maybe shorten the paper."

"Because the degree to which children have been able to prepare for this exam, it varies across the country.

"Online provision is quite strained in its own delivery of learning so we can't disadvantage some students who don't have broadband.

Mr Godsil also highlighted the disparity in some schools' ability to teach children from home and said exams may even be delayed until August.

READ MORE

Donohoe: 'Many different scenarios' being looked at to boost post-Covid economy

More on this topic

Family of London boy, 13, who died with Covid-19 can’t attend funeral due to symptomsFamily of London boy, 13, who died with Covid-19 can’t attend funeral due to symptoms

Covid-19 not impacting house prices: Daft.ieCovid-19 not impacting house prices: Daft.ie

How to get kids off their screens during lockdownHow to get kids off their screens during lockdown

10 ways to start your day right in lockdown10 ways to start your day right in lockdown


TOPIC: Coronavirus