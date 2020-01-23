Government must invest in 'day-to-day' local drug services - community group

Sustained government investment in “day-to-day” local drug and youth services must be combined with an “immediate” policing response to deal with extreme levels of violence, a leading community organisation has said.

Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign called for the urgent establishment of a national high-level group, involving communities, to tackle the “devastation” caused by drug-related intimidation.

The group, a national network of community drug organisations and activists, said the drugs area must again become a political priority and called for a 'super junior' minister dedicated to the issue, with Cabinet status, to be appointed.

Publishing their 2020 election manifesto, Citywide said the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Drogheda youth, Keane Mulready-Woods, illustrated the violence that has been going on in some communities for a long time.

“Events of the last week have highlighted yet again the shocking price that is paid by individuals, families and communities as a result of our failure as a society to respond adequately to the drugs problem,” said Citywide coordinator Anna Quigley.

“From our 25 years’ experience in Citywide we know that, as well as immediate policing responses to extreme levels of violence, it is crucial that we have a commitment from Government to long-term and sustainable investment in the low-key, day-to-day work that goes on in community drug services, community youth services and community development projects right across the country,” she said.

READ MORE Gardaí appeal following 'significant' jewellery theft in Donegal

The manifesto calls on political parties to take the following actions:

Appoint a 'super junior' (Cabinet status) minister of state with responsibility for drugs;

Restore core budgets of community drug projects, which have had no increase since 2015;

Support local and regional drug task forces, by ensuring strong community representation and legally compelling the involvement of government departments and agencies;

Urgently establish a national high-level group involving communities to develop an action plan to respond to the “devastation caused by drug-related intimidation and violence”;

Set up an oversight group to monitor the implementation of the Government's health diversion approach for those caught (up to two occasions) in possession of drugs for personal use;