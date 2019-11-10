News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government must intervene as 120 jobs at risk in Co Wicklow, local TD says

Government must intervene as 120 jobs at risk in Co Wicklow, local TD says
Sinn Féin TD John Brady
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 09:45 PM

A Sinn Féin TD is expressing concern over the future of 120 jobs in Arklow, County Wicklow.

John Brady is calling on Enterprise Ireland and the government to do everything in their power to save the jobs at Rondo Foods.

He says staff have been told the future of the company in Ireland is uncertain and it could potentially close at the end of January.

Deputy Brady says it's a worrying development:

"I am seriously concerned about the future of the 120 jobs at Rondo Foods in Arklow amid reports of potential job losses looming," he said.

"Management met with staff on Friday and said the future for Rondo Foods in Ireland was uncertain and that they could potentially close at the end of January," he explained.

The Wicklow TD said that the potential closure would be "devastating" for the area.

"I have been in contact with Enterprise Ireland and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys to see that they do everything in their power to protect these jobs.”

READ MORE

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

More on this topic

European Union free to promote Irish unity, Sinn Féin MEP claimsEuropean Union free to promote Irish unity, Sinn Féin MEP claims

Death threat to TD who hit out at ‘far-right ideology’Death threat to TD who hit out at ‘far-right ideology’

Former British spy in Sinn Féin fears prosecutions may derail North's politicsFormer British spy in Sinn Féin fears prosecutions may derail North's politics

Sinn Féin’s €1.7m donor buried in West BelfastSinn Féin’s €1.7m donor buried in West Belfast


TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »