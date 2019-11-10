Government must intervene as 120 jobs at risk in Co Wicklow

A Sinn Féin TD is expressing concern over the future of 120 jobs in Arklow, County Wicklow.

John Brady is calling on Enterprise Ireland and the government to do everything in their power to save the jobs at Rondo Foods.

He says staff have been told the future of the company in Ireland is uncertain and it could potentially close at the end of January.

Deputy Brady says it's a worrying development:

"I am seriously concerned about the future of the 120 jobs at Rondo Foods in Arklow amid reports of potential job losses looming," he said.

"Management met with staff on Friday and said the future for Rondo Foods in Ireland was uncertain and that they could potentially close at the end of January," he explained.

The Wicklow TD said that the potential closure would be "devastating" for the area.

"I have been in contact with Enterprise Ireland and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys to see that they do everything in their power to protect these jobs.”