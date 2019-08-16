Government must consider new taxes for 'polluting vehicles', says Cuffe

The Government must consider new taxes for "polluting vehicles" and should examine what grants are working if it wants to drive ahead with ambitious electric car plans over the next decade, says a Green Party MEP.

Green party MEP Ciarán Cuffe outlined the steps he believes are needed in response to a new report warning that the State faces a €1.5bn tax 'black hole' if it achieves its environment target of 840,000 electric cars on Irish roads by 2030.

In a detailed spending review published on Thursday evening, the Department of Public Expenditure said that while the growth in electric cars is good news for the environment, it poses potentially serious issues for the Irish economy.

Noting the increased demand for the eco-friendly vehicles, the review said that if the 2030 targets are met:

Motor, VRT and fuel tax intake slump by €1.5bn over the next decade

a €200m electric cars incentive budget due to last a decade may run out in 2021 due to increasing demands