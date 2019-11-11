Government Ministers to meet Midlands ESB workers as plants set to close

A number of Government Ministers will today meet and brief workers affected by the planned closure of ESB power stations at Lanesboro and Shannon Bridge.

The ESB said it submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála in 2018 seeking planning permission to transition West Offaly Power from peat to biomass over a number of years starting in 2020. However, the planning application was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in July of this year.

Up to 90 workers are believed to be affected by the planned closures.

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton is travelling to the Midlands today along with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan and Minister of State for the OPW, Kevin Boxer Moran.

The Government recently announced the creation of a €6m Just Transition Fund for the Midlands, and the ESB has announced that it will make an additional contribution of €5m to the fund.

Minister Bruton said the Government is determined to show solidarity and comittment to support communities during the transition away from peat.

"In the Budget we set aside significant funds, we have achieved support from the European Union PSO subsidy system to support bog rehabilitation, and we've appointed Kieran Mulvey as a just transition commissioner.

"We need to work on the changes we can put in place that will allow the Midlands make a transition from the brown past, if you like, to the green future."

"We want to sit down with workers and wider interests in the Midlands region to discuss how we're going to manage this and achieve a just transiton."

Former Minister for Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten

UPDATE 8.10am: Former Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten has described the closure of power stations in Shannonbridge and Lanesboro as like “Google in Dublin effectively leaving the midlands, so we're talking about substantial impact.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Mr Naughten called for more focus in the short term on protecting Bord na Mona and ESB jobs.

The rehabilitation of the bogs should be looked at as a possibility of maintaining jobs in the short term, he said.

Mr Naughten called on the Government to establish a working group to focus on the sites in Shannonbridge and Lanesboro, to encourage private sector investment.

He also said he wants to see enhanced tax relief for any potential investors to channel investment into the area.

There is a “very tight” window of opportunity “to get something in place” and he called for support for such measures “across Government and Opposition.”

Mr Naughten defended his record in office, saying that a significant amount of work had been done into the transition from ‘brown jobs’ to ‘green jobs.’