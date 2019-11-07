News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government may pump more money into RTE to save broadcaster

Government may pump more money into RTE to save broadcaster
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 06:27 PM

The Government is now open to pumping even more money into RTE to keep the national broadcaster afloat. Asked directly if he would be willing to increase funding to RTE, Leo Varadkar said: "Yes. But obviously, the amount of the time is the matter for discussion."

RTE is to make €60m in savings over the next three years through a number of measures including pay freezes and 200 redundancies. Mr Varadkar said:

"Obviously, the issues in RTE do need to be resolved. There's a plan that's now been put forward by management and by the board, and that will need to be considered.

"I think it's worth reflecting on the fact that as recently as 2012 or 2013, RTE was breaking even, and even-though the money from the license and government has increased since then, its deficit has actually grown.

So reforms and restructuring are needed but also the government will come to the table too, we'd be happy to have discussion with the board about that because we do want to protect RTE and make sure it continues to be a public service broadcaster for everyone into the future.

"So yes, we can come to the table and yes, we can contribute to the solution."

The Taoiseach added: "There won't be a solution without RTE itself, modernizing and reforming and in fairness to them that you have made a lot of changes in recent years, not the selling of the Donnybrook site and consolidating that too."

Mr Varadkar added that the Government may also examine fast-tracking the introduction of a new broadcasting charge to replace the TV licence fee, but this would take time as it would require legislation.

READ MORE

High-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deaths

More on this topic

Communications Minister only informed of RTE's €60m plan in cuts after leak to mediaCommunications Minister only informed of RTE's €60m plan in cuts after leak to media

SIPTU to oppose compulsory redundancies at RTÉ and slams 'disrespectful' media leakSIPTU to oppose compulsory redundancies at RTÉ and slams 'disrespectful' media leak

Government only fully informed of RTÉ cuts after media leaks, Minister claimsGovernment only fully informed of RTÉ cuts after media leaks, Minister claims

'I thought it was scaremongering' - Lyric FM presenter in disbelief over plan to close Limerick studio 'I thought it was scaremongering' - Lyric FM presenter in disbelief over plan to close Limerick studio


TOPIC: RTÉ

More in this Section

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul

Event centre developer to appeal bridge contributionEvent centre developer to appeal bridge contribution


Lifestyle

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

Cork Alpine Hardy Plant Society hosts garden designer Annie Godfrey of Daisy Roots Nursery, Hertford, UK, in Northridge House, on Thursday, November 28, at 8pm.Gardening Notes: All you need to know this coming week

I live in Co Louth so it’s a hefty two-hour commute to my office in Rugby Players Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin.Working Life: Hannah McCormack, campaign manager, Tackle Your Feelings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »