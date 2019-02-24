NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 08:54 PM

New policies to encourage older people to downsize could be considered by the government.

A payment to those in social housing and eventually private property owners are among the measures that could be introduced.

Developers could also be required to allocate a certain percentage of new builds to accommodate the elderly and those with mobility issues.

"If there's a way to help people to move to a suitable home that is smaller, to free up more housing for people that are desperate need of it, that's a good thing," commented Karl Deeter from Irish Mortgage Brokers.

More on this topic

Fewer than 1,000 social homes built in Munster

Plans for 176 homes near Midleton refused permission

Murphy 'not living in the real world' with 'harsh' housing proposal, opposition TDs claim

Report: 35k new homes needed annually in next decade


More in this Section

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit

Ireland lagging behind other EU countries on asthma mortality


Lifestyle

Real Bread Week: These are the wellbeing benefits of baking your own loaf

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »