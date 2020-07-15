Government makes face mask mandatory and defers reopening of pubs

Mask wearing is to become mandatory in shops and other indoor settings, while the planned reopening of pubs from next Monday has now been set back to August 10th.

Following a Cabinet meeting this evening, the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, announced the delay to Phase 4 of reopening Ireland from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Initially the plan was that the remaining pubs, hotel bars and casino could reopen from July 20th all pubs.

However, in what Mr Martin admitted was "a hammerblow to publicans" he said that due to the increase in the R number infection rate, the State will not move into Phase 4.

“It is the right thing to do – to press the pause button. It is very disappointing for publicans in particular.”

He said various official support schemes had been put in place to support the sector. Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “It is a pause.

“Compared to many countries around the world we are still in a good position.The challenge is to maintain that good position and ensure that the good work over many months is not lost.”

Indoor gatherings

Mr Martin said said unrestricted house parties had been linked to recent outbreaks.

“Social visits to people’s homes will be limited to a maximum of 10 visitors from no more than four other households.

Restrictions on indoor gatherings to 50 and outdoors to 200 will remain until August 10.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was worth remembering that prior to the acceleration of the reopening plan, the pubs were always due to stay closed until August 10th.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “This virus is extremely infectious. It wants to spread but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so.”

He said the reproductive number had risen above one, to between 1.2-1.8.

He added the number of cases had increased over recent days and expressed concern about the number of contacts in some cases and over the development of clusters.

Micheal Martin said his main priority was to reopen schools in September then resume non-Covid health services as quickly as he could.

“If we did not intervene and take these measures it would take an inevitable course, which is in nobody’s interest.”

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar backed the government's decision on Twitter and saying that Ireland is continuing to suppress the virus.

There’s been an uptick in new Covid cases to 4 per 100k people but we are still the 8th lowest out of 31 countries in Europe. This is not a second wave. We can keep the virus suppressed. To do so we will pause the reopening of pubs and permitting of larger gatherings— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 15, 2020

90% of new cases are not related to overseas travel. So it is up to all of us to keep the virus down - social distancing, handwashing, coughing/sneezing into a tissue, masks on public transport and in shops. #InThisTogether — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 15, 2020