Government launches initiative to reduce ocean plastic

Update:The government has launched a major initiative with Irish fishermen to tackle marine litter.

The Clean Oceans Initiative aims for all Irish trawlers to recover plastic waste from the oceans on every fishing trip.

Plastic is the most common waste found in the sea, making up 80% of marine litter, while almost 70% of larger plastic waste in the oceans is fishing related.

To tackle plastic in our oceans, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed launched the campaign is Ireland’s first coordinated action on land and at sea to collect, reduce and reuse marine litter.

The Department of Agriculture is now assembling a team of stakeholders from across the marine industry to focus on solutions for marine litter prevention and removal.

Adrian Bendon, owner of the Hannah J. fishing trawler and Minister Creed who launched Ireland's Clean Oceans Initiative on the pier at Union Hall in West Cork today. Photo: Dan Linehan

Earlier: Government to launch initiative to tackle marine litter

