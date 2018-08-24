Government issues warning: ‘Britain can not manage fallout’

Handling a Brexit deal in the same way as the “last minute” bank guarantee would be bad for Ireland, the Government has been warned.

While Opposition parties here gave a cautious welcome to British Brexit secretary Dominic Raab’s indication that a good deal with the EU is still in sight, they have also warned of the possibility of a hard Brexit.

Reacting to the statement, Sinn Féin Brexit spokesman David Cullinane said it is “simply not the reality” that Britain could manage the fallout from a no-deal Brexit.

He said an agreement has to be in place by September at the very latest if it is to be agreed at the October summit of EU leaders.

It’s not something that can be parsed in a couple of hours,” said Mr Cullinance. “You are dealing here with an agreement that will have to go into a lot of detail for Ireland. The protocol has to be rock solid.

“The difficulty of getting legal clarity on the night of October reminds me of the bank guarantee and a lot of issues that were rushed where, at the final hour, something is put to an Irish Government which may not be what is desired or what is necessary and then huge pressure is put on the Irish Government to sign up to that.”

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers said the publication of the technical papers on the British government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit is a signal that a no-deal Brexit could still be a possibility.

This is not in the best interests of Ireland and the Government now needs to step up efforts to ensure that a deal can be reached between the UK and the EU,” she said.

“I was concerned by some of the language used by Mr Raab, particularly relating to the EU’s engagement in the negotiating process, which I believe has always been constructive and practical.

“What we need now is a period of concentrated engagement between the UK and the EU to secure a deal, which will serve the needs and interests of both sides so that a successful conclusion can be reached.”