NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Government is not in the pocket of tech giants, Minister insists

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 12:26 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Communications Minister has denied Ireland is in the pocket of tech giants like Facebook.

Reports over the weekend said former Taoiseach Enda Kenny helped Facebook influence EU data protection laws - something which has been disputed by the Irish regulator.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton

The government this morning launched plans to fine or criminally charge tech giants who refuse to co-operate with a new Online Safety Commissioner.

Minister Richard Bruton has denied the government is in the pockets of the large social media companies:

"I think the evidence is absolutely clear that we are not (in their pockets)," he said.

"I think Enda Kenny played a significant role in changing that.

"It was a very small operation and people felt it didn't have the capability to police and take on the responsibility. He has dramatically strengthened that office."

He added it is no longer sustainable to allow social media companies to self-regulate their users online safety.

Mr Bruton says a new Online Safety Act is needed to protect children online, with plans in place to tackle cyber bullying in particular.

READ MORE: Offices evacuated as envelope with white powder sent to Department of Health

An Online Safety Commissioner will be able to hand out fines to companies who don't comply with the new laws.

The Online Safety Act has been lauded by the Children's Rights Alliance

"To date the digital world, the online world has become a wild west where there has been no regulation or poor regulation of big tech companies," said Tanya Ward, the group's chief executive.

More on this topic

Tough powers for cyber safety chief

AI Assistant Arthur helps make right calls in Dublin

Rise of AI masks some uncomfortable realities

What happened when these Cork pupils turned off their phones for a week


KEYWORDS

Richard BrutonFacebook

More in this Section

Council seeks to ban electric scooters from public roads

Tough powers for cyber safety chief

Three due in court tomorrow over drug seizure

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of Belfast community worker


Lifestyle

Want to pimp your front door? 5 tips for using plants to make an entrance

Is a rectangular wand the secret to creating perfect curls? We put the Chopstick Styler to the test

The plants that brave the elements to adapt to their local climate

Why is it that some people love the taste of things others hate?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »