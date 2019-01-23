‘Government is not in denial’ about return of hard border

The Government has been accused of being “in denial” over the potential return of a hard border after the European Commission said it is an “obvious” consequence of Britain crashing out of the EU without a Brexit deal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s spokesperson and Tánaiste Simon Coveney were forced to reject claims they are “in denial” and have their “head in the sand” over the crisis after repeatedly refusing to explain how they will avoid the prediction.

At the daily media briefing in Brussels, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said a no deal crash out Brexit will inevitably cause a hard border in Ireland.

Just hours after British prime minister Theresa May refused to rule out the doomsday Brexit scenario, Mr Schinas was asked if a hard border can be avoided if there is a no deal Brexit.

He said: “If you’d like me to push and speculate on what might happen in a no deal scenario in Ireland, I think it is pretty obvious, you will have a hard border.

The remark led to opposition alarm bells in Dublin amid growing fears a no deal Brexit is becoming inevitable. However, the Taoiseach’s spokesperson and Tánaiste Simon Coveney claimed the crisis can still be avoided by the withdrawal treaty — despite last week’s landslide House of Commons vote against the plan.

At the weekly cabinet briefing, Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson said “the Government is not in denial”.

However, he repeatedly declined to explain how to avoid a no deal Brexit without using the withdrawal agreement or the backstop,, stressed “there are no preparations for a hard border” and said it remains up to Britain to find a solution.

Asked if there has been any contact with the European Commission since Mr Schinas’s comments, the spokesperson added: “No, we weren’t notified.”

At a separate briefing, Mr Coveney said “no, I don’t” when asked if he thinks avoiding a hard border is no longer credible, but declined to say the commission prediction was wrong.

Mr Coveney repeatedly referred to the withdrawal agreement and backstop as “the solution” to the stand-off, saying “that is how we prevent this issue become a real problem”.

He then admitted it will be “a very difficult job” to avoid a hard border if there is no Brexit deal, before adding: “The only credible way to do that is through some customs union and regulatory alignment, which is what the backstop does. That is what we have to work on even in a no deal Brexit scenario.”

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers told the Irish Examiner the Government’s failure to explain how it will avoid a hard border in a no deal crisis shows ministers are in denial.

“The Government are being secretive and drip feeding information. The conversation with Transport Minister Shane Ross that was caught on tape last week appears to suggest some planning had been done or at least it was discussed within Government as to what might happen in a no deal Brexit. However, the Tánaiste has strongly denied this when I have asked him directly. If it is an attempt to scare Britain into solving the crisis, then it is a risky game,” Ms Chambers said.

Similarly, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney must stop “dodging the question”, saying: “The time for burying heads in the sand is over.”