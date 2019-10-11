News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government investigation into protection money scandal must extend to all councils, says TD

Government investigation into protection money scandal must extend to all councils, says TD
Aengus Ó Snodaigh
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 06:38 PM

The politician who first raised the Dublin City Council protection money scandal is insisting that the local authority's bosses must immediately explain if they knew about the payments - and is urging the Government to examine all councils across Ireland.

Sinn Féin TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said clarity on the issues is necessary as he hit out at the Government's "limited" response to what has happened to date.

In a High Court case on Tuesday, it emerged that two council officials recommended that protection money be paid to two criminals so a housing development could be built in Cherry Orchard, west Dublin, in 2016 and 2017.

Three firms, which were delivering the homes for the council, subsequently paid between €1,200 and €1,500 a week to the individuals, amounting to more than €500,000 over the two years.

While no money was paid directly by the Council, the firms were reimbursed by the local authority after a number of violent incidents at the site including a serious assault on a JCB operator in 2016.

Dublin City Council said on Wednesday it has opened an internal inquiry to find out what happened.

However, amid growing fears over whether council managers knew about the payments, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy scrapped the council's inquiry last night - and replaced it with an independent Government investigation.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner today, Aengus Ó Snodaigh said there are ongoing questions over who knew what about the case for the past three years.

READ MORE

'Pay-out culture' blamed as wall climbing centre restricts access to facilities

And, in a clear warning to officials, he said Dublin City Council chief executive, Owen Keegan, and other senior bosses must immediately clarify if they authorised the payments - adding that the Government's independent investigation needs to be extended to all councils across the country.

"Yes, the senior council officials as a whole need to explain what they knew about this, when, and whether they authorised it," Mr Ó Snodaigh said.

Asked about the Government's independent investigation into the specific Dublin City Council case, he said: "I think it would be very foolish to limit this inquiry or audit to one council, given there are stories about other councils.

I think they should expand this investigation further, and they should do it now instead of waiting.

"The Government review should only take days, or a number of weeks. There is no reason for it to take too long because a lot of the information is already known because of the High Court case.

"They need to look at other councils, contact developers and builders if needs be, and check with the gardaí to see if any other complaints have been made," Mr Ó Snodaigh said.

While the Department of Housing is due to only examine the specific case highlighted this week, it is understood it will consider expanding any review if the information it uncovers suggests this is necessary.

READ MORE

DUP will oppose any deal that traps Northern Ireland in EU – Arlene Foster

More on this topic

'Nothing to do with that leaflet': Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea denies members’ ethics violation'Nothing to do with that leaflet': Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea denies members’ ethics violation

TDs and senators refund almost €10k in expenses following auditTDs and senators refund almost €10k in expenses following audit

Collins' comments a shameless exercise in consequence-free politicsCollins' comments a shameless exercise in consequence-free politics

Daly resignation is a canary in the mine warning for our democracyDaly resignation is a canary in the mine warning for our democracy


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Varadkar-Johnson talks indicate 'positive pathway' in Brexit negotiations: Micheál MartinVaradkar-Johnson talks indicate 'positive pathway' in Brexit negotiations: Micheál Martin

Flight diverts to Shannon after woman injured in fall on boardFlight diverts to Shannon after woman injured in fall on board

'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires

One child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information weekOne child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information week


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »