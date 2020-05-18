Government increases funding of Pieta House by an extra €114,608 a month

Pieta House is to receive an extra €114,608 a month in funding once current Covid-19 wage subsidy schemes have finished.

The mental health charity's funding has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic similar to other charities in the sector and has led to an overall budget shortfall of more than €6.5m for the charity.

In a statement this evening the Department of Health said that in addition to the continued €2.03m of funding the charity receives, Pieta House will receive further funding of €114,608 per month once the current Government wage subsidy schemes have ended.

This funding will be equivalent to €343,824 per quarter according to the Department of Health.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly said: "This pandemic is an extremely stressful time for some people, with many feeling suicidal.

"I am pleased that the HSE has reached an agreement with Pieta House that will see the HSE provide cash flow support of €114,608 per month for an additional 300 counselling hours to these high-risk clients."

Mr Daly said the funding will be reviewed after each quarter.

The HSE said the funding support is contingent on continued engagement on "creating a more sustainable funding model for the organisation."

Pieta House provides free counseling to those bereaved by suicide, engaging in self-harm, or have ideas of suicide.

If you have been affected by this article you can reach Pieta House's 24/7 crisis helpline at 1800 247247 or by texting ‘help’ to 51444.