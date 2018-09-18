Government has ‘open mind’ on pay in Defence Forces, says Simon Coveney

The Government will consider the issue of Defence Forces pay with “an open mind” when the Public Service Pay Commission reports later this year, the Tánaiste has said.

Former defence minister Simon Coveney was reacting to ex-Brigadier General Ger Aherne’s description of pay rates in the army, naval service and Air Corps as “disastrous”.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner ahead of tomorrow’s Parade for Respect and Loyalty march on the Dáil to highlight the poor pay and conditions endured by serving members of the Defence Forces, Mr Aherne said: “The bond between those who serve and the State has been broken.”

The former solider — who commanded the 4th Western Brigade and whose last posting was as commander of the EU military force in Mogadishu in 2013/2014 — said the bond had not been broken by the men and women of the Defence Forces, but by their political masters.

And he said the only repayment for the loyalty of Defence Forces’ members is “further abuse”.

Since the Defence Forces’ foundation in 1922 they have been continually unwavering in their loyalty to the State but this hasn’t been reciprocated. There has been an expectation that the State respect those who serve, but this hasn’t happened,” he said.

“Around 30% of Defence Forces’ members are in receipt of FIS (family income supplement). Some captains who are married with children qualify for it as well.”

Speaking in Cork yesterday, Mr Coveney said that’s not the kind of commentary he wants to hear.

“The partnership between the Defence Forces and the State — that bond, that loyalty — is hugely important. That is the oath that people sign up to when they join the Defence Forces,” he said.

As a former minister for defence, who put in place a white paper for expansion, and growth and increased investment in the Defence Forces, obviously that’s not the kind of commentary that we like to hear.

However, he said it is not easy for the Government to single out individual sectors for significant changes in pay without there being a huge knock-on effect across multiple other sectors.

“But as a Government, we have asked the Public Sector Pay Commission to have a look at pay in the Defence Forces, just like we did for nursing, because of the claims that have been made,” he said.

“And when the Government gets that report, we’ll certainly look at it with an open mind.”