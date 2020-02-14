News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Government giving two fingers': Community employment supervisors strike over pension rights

'Government giving two fingers': Community employment supervisors strike over pension rights
By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 07:13 PM

Hundreds of workers marched in Dublin this morning to call on the incoming Government to address their demands.

Hundreds of community employment scheme supervisors staged the strike over pensions.

Section 39 workers whose pay was cut during the recession and was never restored also joined the protest.

Community employment scheme employees and supervisors marched from the Custom House in Dublin to the Department of Finance to call on the incoming Government to address their demands.

They want ministers to implement a Labour Court recommendation issued in 2008 that a pension scheme be put in place for them. Some 12 years on, they are still waiting.

The Government has said community employment scheme supervisors are not considered to be public sector workers so they receive the state pension when they retire.

READ MORE

Lee Child and Elvis Costello: United Ireland is hundreds of years overdue

Protesters called on Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to implement a 2008 Labour Court recommendation which ruled that a pension scheme should be put in place for the supervisors.

Ian Thomas, from Co Cork, who has worked as a CE supervisor for 25 years, called on the incoming Government to address their demands “for once and for all”.

“We are still waiting for our pension 12 years after we went to the Labour Court. It appears to me that the Government is giving two fingers to the Labour Court,” he said.

“Martin Luther King said he has a dream but we also have a dream and we have a Labour Court recommendation in our favour.

“I would like to tell the incoming government three things: respect the Labour Court, respect the Labour Court recommendations, and implement the recommendations and implement them now.”

Community employment scheme supervisors at Custom House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Community employment scheme supervisors at Custom House in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Labour TD Ged Nash said that, while he regrets the closure of hundreds of projects around the country, Labour supports the supervisors’ strike action.

“While it will inconvenience many people, this just highlights that the work of CE supervisors is so valuable,” he said.

“Fine Gael has failed to seriously engage with CE supervisors. Labour ensured their issues were included in the 2015 Haddington Road Agreement, but the current Fine Gael Government has done very little in the meantime.

“Government or public bodies should never ignore the rulings of the Labour Court. The Government should meet with Siptu without delay to work out a way forward for this group of workers who have been badly let down by Fine Gael.”

READ MORE

Former scout leader arrested in Cork as part of probe into sex abuse allegations

More on this topic

Community workers strike over pay and pensions in DublinCommunity workers strike over pay and pensions in Dublin

Hundreds of schools shut due to TUI strikeHundreds of schools shut due to TUI strike

Teachers to ramp up industrial actionTeachers to ramp up industrial action

Ambulance Service planning national mobilising campaignAmbulance Service planning national mobilising campaign


community employment schemes supervisorsPensionsSection 39SiptuStrikeTOPIC: Strikes

More in this Section

Climate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – studyClimate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – study

Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%

Workers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcingWorkers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcing

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisisHomebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis


Lifestyle

The footwear label with a social conscience that piqued Megan Markle’s interest is going global, writes Paul McLauchlanThe new footwear label with the royal seal of approval

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »