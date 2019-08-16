Government given 21 days to stop misusing Public Services Card

The Government has been given 21 days to stop misusing the Public Services Card.

An investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner has found that the card is breaching data protection law.

The investigation found there was no legal reason to make people obtain the card in order to access State services such as renewing a driving licence or applying for a college grant.

It was issued by the Department of Social Protection for the purpose of collecting social welfare payments.

The commissioner said it has no issue with the Department processing personal data on the card so that it can be used to claim social welfare - but it does object strongly to the information being shared with other state agencies.

The Commissioner has given the Department 21 days to stop breaching data protection rules.

The department will no longer be able to insist a person has the card to access other public services.

Elizabeth Farries from the Irish Council of Civil Liberties said people can no longer be told they need the card for things such as renewing your driving licence.

She said: "All data processing and requirements for the public services card outside of the department is illegal.

"If you need to get your passport renewed you no longer have to have a public services card. A driver's licence? Not required.

"If you have a problem with a school grant decision and you want to appeal that, you no longer need to pass this digital checkpoint in the form of a public services card to insist on your right."

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil wants the immediate publication of the full report of the Data Protection Commissioner on the Public Services Card.

Backbencher Niamh Smyth TD told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that many questions remain unanswered such as what legal advice the Minister for Social Protection was given on the card and what was the Attorney General’s opinion.

"What was the cost to the State and the taxpayer for the production of a card that had no legal status," she asked.

"The fact that the data of three million people now has to be deleted demonstrates the gravity of the mistake," added Ms Smyth.

"The public had been uncomfortable that 160 groups, bodies and institutions had access to their information and that their details could be shared between departments."

Ms Smyth said that Fianna Fáil welcomed the Data Protection Commissioner’s report and wanted its immediate publication so it could be forensically examined.

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke