Government gave Apple 'illegal state aid', SF claim as tax case is heard in Europe

Sinn Féin have called on the government to withdraw its appeal against an EU order for tech giant Apple to pay Ireland some €13bn in back taxes.

The party insists that Ireland gave Apple "illegal state aid" and that the government is now essentially siding with the mobile phone giant against the people.

Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the government had "wasted" over €7m in fighting the case to date, from figures he has obtained in parliamentary answers.

Instead, the government could use the owed taxes on some 50,000 social houses, on climate change proposals or free GP care services, said the Donegal TD.

"The government have taken the side with multi-nationals, such as Apple," argued Mr Doherty.

Speaking at Leinster House today, he also predicted that the government and Apple would lose the appeal, which is being heard in the EU's general court today.

The case for the EU is seen as key to European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's attempts to take apart special deals for multinationals with member states, which has already seen action take against Starbucks, Fiat, Engie and Amazon.

The government here maintain that no special treatment was given to Apple for its tax arrangements in Ireland or by Revenue.

Furthermore, the government are adamant that Ireland's sovereign right to decide its own tax policies should not be challenged by Europe.