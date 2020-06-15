Government Formation: White smoke but plenty more to do

Leinster House has been uncharacteristically sleepy in recent weeks.

Normally abuzz with the comings and goings of Ireland's political classes, Covid-19 has placed a limit on the number of TDs who can be in Dublin 2 to do their work and physical distancing has made hushed conversations more difficult to engage in — it's hard to whisper from two metres.

But on Monday, as word filtered through that white smoke was rising from around the corner at Government — habemus imperium — it felt that activity was returning. Nature is healing, the TDs are sipping coffee on the plinth.

All around the complex, satisfied but weary, members of negotiating teams spoke in small groups, lending this day an air of the final day of school before the Leaving Cert starts — everyone in good form, but knowing the real work is yet to begin.

That knowledge — that there is a body of work to be done just to get the deal over the line — informed much of the discussion in corridors, with nobody willing to commit to the idea that this deal, in all of its detail and vagueness, would form the basis of the government of Ireland for the next five years.

Even the presumptive Taoiseach, Michéal Martin, wouldn't be drawn on his goals for the office, refusing to count chickens yet to hatch.

Mr Martin told The Irish Examiner that he would focus on the delivery of the document "in whichever role I am to play" in the government.

Such coyness aside, it is clear that nobody in any of the three parties is ready to stand on the steps on Kildare Street waving the document above their heads just yet.

This despite the fact that all three negotiating teams considered themselves happy with the text of the deal.

"There's something for everyone, really," said one TD, which is the nature of a coalition but also broadly true, with many saying that Green Party members should consider it "job done" by their negotiating team.

"If you look at what they asked for, we gave them everything and the kitchen sink," said one TD.

While Green members will bristle at the idea that they were a nuisance, a noisy child to be placated at the table, they might also consider what is in the other direction if they feel they are between the devil and the deep blue sea.

On one hand is a coalition deal which, while vague in spots, commits to major progress in public transport, climate, equality and the ending of direct provision.

On the other is the unknown of another election, with a potential constitutional crisis thrown in for good measure. and it is hard to see how a Green Party campaign would look in the second election of 2020.

Could any Green candidate go back to the country and say they believe that their party could get more than is contained in this deal, no matter how much they genuinely believe that they could?

Some in the party are disappointed, and with some reason.

They believe from last year's local and European elections and then the general election results that there is a real appetite for transformational change in Ireland.

This deal, as they see it, is not that regardless of how historic it is to see a Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil coalition. It is, they will argue, a green-tinged Fine Gael programme for government.

In Fianna Fáil, there was an early, if expected, bolter as Éamon Ó Cuív signalled that he would vote against the deal, urging "anyone who cares about the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands" to do the same. Mr Ó Cuív's opposition to the coalition is well-known, so his colleagues didn't bat an eyelid before the parliamentary party decamped to Dublin's Convention Centre to thrash out the ramifications of the deal.

The party's negotiators will point to commitments in housing and health and education, but they will also point to a chance at being the party of government and avoid another half-decade in opposition. The party has not been locked out of Merrion Street this long since the foundation and the chafing of the opposition benches is starting to show.

But there is still a job of work to be done to convince sceptics of the deal's merits. As Fianna Fáil might say, or rather not: a lot done, more to do.