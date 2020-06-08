News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Government formation: Talks continue as parties try to finalise agreement

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 12:15 PM

Government formation negotiations are continuing today as the parties involved are trying to finalise a deal over the coming days.

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan held what was described as a constructive meeting yesterday to work through some of the key sticking points.

However, there's still no agreement on some key points including how to achieve a 7% annual reduction in carbon emissions.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he believes a deal can be done by tomorrow, but other sources involved see that as optimistic.

Last night, it emerged that the talks were close to agreeing a housing plan which will eventually allow for the sale of 10,000 affordable homes a year.

Those who can't work because of lack of childcare will receive pandemic payment, Minister says

TOPIC: Government Formation

