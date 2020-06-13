Government formation: 'Significant' day ahead, Thomas Byrne predicts

Government formation talks could see "significant progress" today after discussions on key issues.

Fianna Fáil's Thomas Byrne says a programme for government is close after talks went on late last night.

After the Taoiseach said all sides could possibly reach a deal over the weekend, Mr Byrne believes this to be entirely possible:

"Progress was made," he confirmed, referring to last night's discussions.

"Agriculture was discussed last night and there is progress being made and indeed in relation to housing too.

"I'd be confident that today will tell a significant story," he predicted.

"We will have a further plenary meeting with the various parties this afternoon."