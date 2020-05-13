Government formation: Parties warned over €30bn deficit

Negotiating teams from the three parties in government formation talks have been warned of the "stark" estimated €30bn deficit for the year ahead.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe laid bare the consequences of the predicted recession to his own party in recent days, and made the same presentation to negotiators from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party yesterday during a two-hour session.

Restarting the economy is a focal point of the talks, as the caretaker government appears to have moved towards "worst-case scenario" economic projections from €23bn to around €29bn.

Mr Donohoe told the group that tax revenue had "collapsed" since the pandemic hit Ireland in March, and that "hard choices" would have to made in the coming months in regards to spending and where priorities will lie.

The deputy leaders of each party held further discussions after a plenary session with other representatives had ended.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Donohoe's presentation "is just an honest assessment or appraisal as to where the country stands economically - it's not going to come as a shock to anyone".

"The amount of revenue coming in, in terms of taxes, collapsed because of what's happened to the economy and our bills are mounting in terms of business supports, welfare, health, and everything else.

"So the economic picture is very difficult and choices will have to be made by a future government.

I think the right choice is to prioritise getting people back to work, getting businesses, open, getting the economy growing again, I think the economy can return to growth next year.

"Then as is always the case we'll have to make choices as to what the priorities are thereafter, so much needs to be done in areas like housing, health infrastructure climate action childcare - you name it."

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin has come under increased pressure from his own party members and TDs to abandon coalition talks with Fine Gael.

John McGuinness TD and Cork county councillor Deirdre Kelly both spoke out publicly against forming a government with Leo Varadkar's party, saying it would spell the end of Fianna Fáil.

Mr McGuinness said excluding Sinn Féin was an "old style of politics", and there was a consensus within the parliamentary party and wider membership that speaking to Mary Lou McDonald's party was preferable to the potential coalition with Fine Gael.

"We have to be straight up with the electorate and follow their decision from polls and form a government, and cut the nonsense," he said.

"Exclusion does not work and we encouraged reversal of that in the North.

"We have three medium parties now in the Dáil, with huge economic and health issues and I think they should form a government and address the issues we're facing."

Mr McGuinness said that "rather than threaten another election" which he alleges is being whispered about in "the political bubble of Leinster House", the three parties should develop a programme of government.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Deirdre Kelly said there "are very genuine reasons for concern about a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition", adding that her party's greatest challenge will be coalescing with Fine Gael and "end up being effectively wiped out at the next election".

Sinn Féin says it remains "open to talking to anyone" about forming a "government for change".