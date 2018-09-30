Home»Breaking News»ireland

Government favours holding of plebiscites on directly elected mayors

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 06:23 PM

The Government has agreed in principle to the holding of plebiscites on directly elected mayors in cities across the country.

Junior Minister for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan has made the announcement.

The mayors would have executive functions in Cork City Council, Limerick City and County Council, Waterford City and County Council and Galway City Council and Galway County Council.

The plebiscites are to be held at the same time as the Local Government Elections in May 2019.

- Digital desk


