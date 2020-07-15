Government expected to make masks mandatory in shops and indoor settings

Mask wearing may become mandatory in shops and other indoor settings, according to reports of a likely decision before Cabinet.

Recent reports suggest that the government will move to make masks compulsory.

The Cabinet are meeting this evening to discuss the implications of Phase 4 of reopening Ireland.

Currently the government is proposing that from July 20th all pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos may reopen.

There is has been speculation that some of these proposals might be reined in because of the number of tourists coming into the country.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was non-commital about whether the re-opening of pubs would be delayed when arriving to this evening's cabinet meeting: "I don't want to pre-determine the outcome of a Cabinet meeting but I can say there has been an uptick in new cases. But even so, it is the eighth lowest out of 31 countries in Europe, so people shouldn’t see this as a second wave.”

The latest figures show two more people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,748 as of midnight Tuesday, according to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening. It said there were also a further 14 confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 25,683.

